6.5% EPF accounts closed during April-December amid COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the number of provident fund accounts between April-December 2020 rose by 6.5% to 71 lakh at the time when the country went into a lockdown that induced job losses, The Times of India said in a report.

The closing of an employee provident fund (EPF) account can be due to several reasons including job losses and employment changes, among others. During the same nine months in the previous financial year 2019-20, the government closed nearly 66.7 lakh employee provident fund accounts.

Reportedly, the Labour and employment minister Santosh Gangwar replying to a question by Congress’ MP Abdul Khaleque, told the Lok Sabha that the withdrawals from the EPF rose over 33 percent to Rs. 73, 498 crores in the first nine months of the current financial year as compared to Rs. 55,125 crores in the corresponding nine months of the last financial year.

In April 2020, the government had provided a special window to withdraw a part of the retirement savings as the coronavirus pandemic had led to strict lockdown and job losses across the country. The employed had the option to withdraw up to 75 percent of their savings.

The report added that the number of partial withdrawals doubled to 1.3 crores in 2020 as compared to 54.4 lakhs in 2019.