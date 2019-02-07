App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EPC segment revenue jump drove Q3 profit growth, says Bajaj Electricals CFO

EPC segment saw a 157 percent year-on-year growth in revenue in Q3

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Consumer durables firm Bajaj Electricals posted a 73.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit in Q3, its bottomline driven primarily by the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) business.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Anant Purandare, CFO, Bajaj Electricals talks about the December quarter numbers and the factors that boosted growth. Excerpts:

The profits jumped 73.5 percent in the December quarter. What drove the growth?

We saw a jump in both the EPC as well as the consumer products division. However, EPC has grown substantially (157 percent) because of the execution of the Uttar Pradesh orders. It is a short tenure, big value order.

related news

The bottomline growth was driven primarily from the power distribution projects in UP. However, consumer products did not lag behind and saw a 27 percent jump in revenues as well as an improvement in margins from 6.5 percent to 7.3 percent.

EPC margins saw a slight dip. What was the reason?

The EPC margins dipped by 0.3 percent. Since there is a huge topline growth, margins should have expanded significantly. But it did not happens because in the UP projects, the bidding margins were not very high. Only because of our operating leverage, we have been able to maintain our margin at 5.6 percent.

How did the festive demand pan out for the company?

The festive demand was positive for the company and appliance business grew by 42 percent. For products like water heaters, winters are the high demand season, though for others like fan it is not big from a sales perspective so it grew by around six to seven percent. Also, we have taken some price increases of around 100 basis points.

Are there any EPC orders in the pipeline?

We have not really bid for any new order in this financial year, as we want to focus on completing the UP projects properly.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 08:16 pm

tags #Bajaj Electricals #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.