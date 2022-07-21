EoI for IDBI Bank’s privatisation likely within a month, says MD Rakesh Sharma

The government is likely to float an expression of interest (EoI) within a month for privatising IDBI Bank, the private lender’s managing director and the chief executive officer (CEO) said on July 21.

“There were not strictly roadshows that were held; they were only held to understand transactions,” Rakesh Sharma told reporters at a conference call post-April-June quarterly results. “Some of the investors were interested in understanding how the transfer will happen etc. So, once the EoI is issued, the process will start and bids will be called. Within a month or so, this EoI is expected.”

As of now, the “status quo remains,” added Sharma. The transaction adviser and legal adviser are already appointed, he said.

The “strategic disinvestment” of the government stake in IDBI Bank is a long-standing issue. The government had announced its plan to privatise the bank in February 2021. The process was expected to be completed by March 2022.

Sharma’s comments come after the government, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Moneycontrol, said it can't share the status of IDBI Bank’s privatisation or offer a timeline for the completion of the process as it was a matter of state's “economic interests.” Moneycontrol had also reported on July 19 that the government is understood to be in talks with a clutch of potential investors, including Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings, for IDBI Bank stake sale.

IDBI Bank is classified as a private sector bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the government's shareholding at 45.5 percent as of June, LIC's at 49.24 percent, and the non-promoter shareholding is at 5.29 percent.

Tackling bad assets

The delay in the sale of the government’s stake in IDBI Bank is primarily on account of the lender’s weak financial performance and high bad loans, according to analysts.

IDBI Bank’s Sharma, however, said he was confident that the bank’s asset quality metrics will improve going forward. He elaborated that the bank has been quite proactive in making provisions, Special Mention Accounts (SMA) are under control, and that the collection efficiency has improved.

In terms of maintaining its asset quality, Sharma said that the bank has identified bad accounts worth Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 crore to be transferred to the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), Sharma said. The bank is targeting bad loan recoveries worth Rs 4,000 crore for FY23, he said, adding that recoveries worth Rs 1,136 crore were made in the April-June quarter.

Sharma also guided that the bank’s aims gross NPA ratio at less than 15 percent and net NPA below 1.25 percent for FY23. In the April-June quarter, IDBI Bank’s gross and net NPA ratios stood at 19.90 percent and 1.25 percent respectively.

Q1 results

IDBI Bank, on July 21, posted a 25 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 756 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 603 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Net Interest Income stood at Rs 2,488 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,506 crore in the previous financial year. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.02 percent compared to 4.06 percent in the same quarter of the previous financial year and 3.97 percent in Jan-March.

Provisions and contingencies declined to Rs 959.23 crore as compared with Rs 1,844.07 in the previous year. Provisions for NPA also fell to Rs 110.03 crore as against Rs 199.16 crore a year ago. The bank’s provision coverage ratio stood at 97.79 percent at the end of the June quarter, as against 97.63 percent as of March 31.

IDBI Bank’s Tier 1 capital improved to 17.13 percent as of June 30 against 16.68 percent as of March 31. Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) also improved to 19.57 percent as against 19.06 percent in the prior quarter.

The composition of advances portfolio corporate versus retail was at 37:63 as of June 30.

Going forward, IDBI Bank is targeting loan growth of 10-to-12 percent for FY23, Sharma said on July 21. It targets a slippage ratio to be below 2.5 percent and credit cost to be less than 1 percent in FY23. The lender does not have any immediate plan to raise capital, he added.