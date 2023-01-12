Entuple E-Mobility secures $3 million funding

Electric vehicle component maker Entuple E-Mobility on Thursday said it has raised $3 million (over Rs 24 crore) in a funding round from Blue Ashva Capital and Capital A.

The pre-series A funding received by Entuple E-Mobility will be used to further strengthen its Research and Development (R&D) capabilities to develop next-generation powertrain technologies.

The funding will also enable the company to boost its advanced technology offering to its OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers, it said in a statement.

Entuple E-Mobility has developed a product portfolio of 23 variants of integrated motors and controllers.

"We are substantially enhancing our R&D capabilities through talent acquisition, investment in design and simulation tools, and advance test setups," Rakesh Mishra, Founder and CEO of Entuple E-Mobility, said.