Entire world looking towards India: Venkaiah Naidu

India has made tremendous progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last four years and the entire world is now looking towards the country, Vice President Venkiah Naidu told a gathering of Telugu Americans.

"The entire world's economy is slowing down. India is the only economy which is growing faster," Naidu said.

Addressing a gathering of several hundred Telugu Americans on Saturday, Naidu referred to the latest growth figures and projections by various international financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The entire world is looking towards India now," Naidu said in his speech in Telugu.

"I was Minister for Urban Development till recently. Thirty-five to 40 Ambassadors met me. They all wanted to invest in India," the vice president said, adding that he is very happy that there is a broader consensus on reforms.

Naidu arrived in Chicago on an unofficial visit to address a meeting of Telugu Diaspora and deliver the keynote address to the ongoing World Hindu Congress. He is also scheduled to interact with the foreign dignitaries attending the World Hindu Congress.

He urged the Telugu community to be a partner in India's development story. Naidu said he is proud of the success of the Telugu American community.

The event was organised in Chicago by several Telugu groups. Prominent among them being Telugu Association of North America, America Telugu Association, North America Telugu Society, North America Telugu Association, American Telangana Association, Telugu Association of Greater Chicago, Tri State Telugu Association, Chicago Telugu Association, Chicago Andhra Association, Chicago Telangana Association, Indian Association of Greater Chicago, and American Progressive Telugu Association.