Enterprise storage systems market grows by more than 7 percent YoY

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, vendor revenue in the worldwide enterprise storage systems market increased 7.4 percent year over year to $14.5 billion during the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18). Total capacity shipments were up 1.7 percent year over year to 92.5 exabytes during the quarter.

However, revenue generated by the group of original design manufacturers (ODMs) selling directly to hyperscale datacenters declined 1.5 percent year over year in 4Q18 to $2.7 billion.

"The fourth quarter results represent a slight shift from trends realized during the first three quarters of 2018, most notably the revenue decline for the ODM group of vendors as cloud providers slow their investment due to significant existing capacity," said Sebastian Lagana, research manager, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies.

"That considered, OEM vendors selling dedicated storage arrays are addressing demand from businesses investing in both on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. Ensuring storage systems support both a hybrid cloud model as well as increasingly data thirsty on-premises compute platforms is a high priority for enterprise customers."

Dell Inc. was the largest supplier for the quarter, accounting for 20.6 percent of total worldwide enterprise storage systems revenue and growing 14.8 percent year over year. HPE/New H3C Group was the second largest supplier with an 18.0 percent share of revenue on year-to-year growth of 0.6 percent . NetApp generated a 5.8 percent share of total revenue, statistically tying for the number three spot during the quarter with IBM, which captured 4.8 percent market share.