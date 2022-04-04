EnKash raises $20 million from Ascent Capital, Baring India and White Ventures

An India-based all-in-one Spends Management Platform and Corporate Cards company, EnKash on April 4 said that it has raised $20 million as a part of its Series B round that was led by Ascent Capital and joined by Baring India & Singapore-based White Ventures.

The round also saw participation from existing investors, Mayfield India and Axilor Ventures, the company said in a statement.

The company aims to offer better experience and accessibility of financial and non-financial products for businesses.

Hemant Vishnoi, Co-founder of EnKash also said that the company intends to further expand its offerings with the infusion of fresh capital and lead the space with innovative offerings around banking-as-a-service, scaling up its ‘plug and play’ cards issuance stack and plans to expand its geographical presence on the international front.

EnKash was founded by veterans in the cards and payments space - Naveen Bindal, Hemant Vishnoi and Yadvendra Tyagi. The team partnered with SBM India to roll out its cards issuance business and forged healthy partnerships with banks such as ICICI, Axis, Kotak, HDFC and SBI to name a few.

In December 2020, it stitched together a strategic alliance with Mastercard, the leading global payment network processor.

Naveen Bindal, Co-founder of EnKash said that the company intends to cut short the cycles of manual work and processes. He further added that the customer should not be hassled with multiple platforms, banking portals and manual coordination to get the right product.

“Expenses are just a tiny sliver of a company’s payables and expense management platform is just one software. Financial teams also need to manage statutory payments, supplier payments, payroll and reconcile bank accounts, often in different countries, resulting in an overwhelming amount of work. Similarly, account receivables required paper or email-based invoicing, offline collections, and hassled reconciliation. Our objective is to allow the customers to save time & money. We intend to cut short the cycles of manual work & processes while offering products & services in a completely DIY mode on our platform. The customer should not be hassled with multiple platforms, banking portals & manual coordination to get the right product,” he said.

Speaking about the funding, Subhasis Majumder, partner at Ascent Capital said, “Businesses are struggling with archaic and disconnected systems to spend, track, process, budget and manage their funds. A problem statement that resonates universally as evinced by the emergence of solution providers across the globe in the last couple of years. Similarly, in India, EnKash has stepped-up to democratize access to the best-in-class software and payments. We believe that EnKash is poised to continue leading this growing US$ 500 Billion plus market, on the back of its comprehensive offering, impressive execution velocity, prudent capital allocation and experienced leadership team; a team with whom we have successfully worked in the past.”

Debanshi Basu from Baring India said, "The pull of the product is evident in EnKash’s remarkable growth through referrals and word-of-mouth recommendations. Baring is excited to back this experienced founding team that has created a valuable proposition and is well positioned to gain disruptive growth in this untapped corporate payment market, both in India and overseas.”

“EnKash is unique in its vision to save teams’ time and money by building the future of the CFO suite. We were very impressed by the product-thinking behind the EnKash platform and also the leadership team,” said Sweta Rau from White Venture Capital.

Vikram Godse, Managing Partner, Mayfield India added, “Over the last few years, we have had a front row seat to the execution capabilities of the team at EnKash and they have done a phenomenal job at scaling the business – the metrics are there for all to see. We strongly believe that startups catering to the large fintech market in India will create world beating products and this is exactly what the team at EnKash is building”

In 2019, the company had previously raised $3 million from Mayfield and Axilor Ventures as a part of its Series A round. It was also seed funded by Axilor Ventures.

The startup, at present, claims to process annualized spends worth $2 billion on its platform with over 70,000 businesses and more than 500,000 issued cards.