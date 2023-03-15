 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Engineers India looks at new sectors, overseas for new phase of growth

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:22 PM IST

Starting in 1965 as an answer to head reliance on foreign companies for doing engineering and other work for the massive projects that a newly independent nation undertook, EIL has over the years expanded beyond its core competence in the oil and gas sector to petrochemicals, fertilizer, green hydrogen and biofuels.

State-owned project consultancy company Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is looking to diversify in new areas such as nuclear energy and tap overseas markets in regions such as the Middle East to drive the next phase of growth, its chairman and managing director Vartika Shukla said on Wednesday.

With a healthy order book of about Rs 9,000 crore, the company has "strategised its growth plan with five-pronged strategy of strategic collaboration, diversification in new areas, innovation and technology, expanding geographies and operational excellence," she told reporters here.

From bringing technology for upgrade of petrol and diesel to Euro-VI (BS-VI) emission specifications, to upgrade of oil refineries, petrochemical integration and niche chemicals, EIL has in recent times added biofuels and green hydrogen to the list of industries where it provides consultancy right from design and feasibility studies to engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance.