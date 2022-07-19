English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said.

    PTI
    July 19, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

    Go First’s Mumbai-Leh flight and Srinagar-Delhi flight faced engine snags on Tuesday and both planes were grounded by aviation regulator DGCA, officials said.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the incidents and both the planes will fly only when cleared by the regulator, the officials said.

    Go First’s Mumbai-Leh flight was diverted to Delhi as a fault was observed in engine number 2 on July 19, DGCA officials said. Go First’s Srinagar-Delhi flight also returned to Srinagar after the aircraft’s engine number 2 showed a fault mid-air.

    Go First did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on this matter. There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month.

    Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and the DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.
    PTI
    Tags: #aviation #DGCA #flight #GoFirst #grounded #malfunction
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 02:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.