Enforcement Directorate raids Omkar Group for 'financial irregularities'

Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate on January 25 searched 10 premises belonging to Omkar Group, the largest slum rehabilitation company in Mumbai.

The raids by the central agency that looks into economic offences were conducted after several banks complained of alleged financial irregularities by the company, sources told Moneycontrol.

Omkar Group had not responded to Moneycontrol's queries about the searches at the time of filing of this report. The copy will be updated when the response comes in.

Omkar Group, which is the largest real estate player in the slum rehabilitation segment, constructs premium housing. Its project in Mumbai's Worli area has top bankers and cricketers as customers.

This is a developing story, follow back for more updates.