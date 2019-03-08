App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Enforcement Directorate investigating Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate has been looking into both the companies and the scope of the investigation is much broader than the alleged foreign investment law violations highlighted in a Reuters story published on Wednesday, the source said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Philip Morris International Inc and its Indian partner Godfrey Phillips for alleged violation of the country's laws, a senior directorate source told Reuters on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate has been looking into both the companies and the scope of the investigation is much broader than the alleged foreign investment law violations highlighted in a Reuters story published on Wednesday, the source said.

Philip Morris has for years paid manufacturing costs to Godfrey Phillips to make its Marlboro cigarettes, circumventing a nine-year-old government ban on foreign direct investment in the industry, Reuters reported based on a review of dozens of internal company documents, which were dated between May 2009 and January 2018.

Three former officials and one former head of the Enforcement Directorate had reviewed the Philip Morris documents for Reuters and said the dealings should be investigated for circumventing India's foreign direct investment rules.

related news

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate source declined to comment on whether the ongoing investigation included Reuters reporting findings, but said "this is already under investigation."

"Both companies are being looked into," said the source, who declined to be named citing sensitivity of the investigation.

The source declined to share further details of the probe.

A spokesman for the Enforcement Directorate did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment. Philip Morris and Godfrey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Philip Morris has previously told Reuters its business arrangements with Godfrey comply with India's foreign direct investment rules. Godfrey has said all the commercial arrangements "are in complete compliance with the extant regulations governing" India's foreign direct investment and other laws.

Shares in Godfrey briefly pared gains on Friday following the Reuters report about the investigation. They closed 2 percent higher.

MANUFACTURING CHARGES

India in 2010 prohibited foreign direct investment in cigarette manufacturing, saying this would enhance efforts to curb smoking.

Ahead of the ban, Philip Morris formed a new wholesale trading company with Godfrey. Since then, Godfrey has acted as a contract manufacturer of Marlboro cigarettes in India, while Philip Morris's local unit acts as a wholesale trading company and promotes the brand.

Dozens of internal company documents showed Philip Morris has been indirectly paying costs related to Marlboro cigarette manufacturing in India in a phased manner.

If the Enforcement Directorate finds a company in violation of the rules, Indian law allows it to impose a penalty of up to three times the amount contravened.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Enforcement Directorate #Godfrey Phillips India #Market news #Philip Morris International Inc

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Padma Lakshmi Appointed as United Nations Development Programme’s Go ...

Mahesh Babu's 25th Film 'Maharshi' Gets a New Release Date After Delay ...

Deafening Sound Rattled Bus Stand, People Lay in Pool of Blood: Victim ...

IAF Pilots Didn’t Go to Pak on Pleasure Trip or to Shower Petals: Ra ...

Women's Day: Young Women Leaders Advocate for Gender Equality at FemPa ...

Vistara Starts Giving Sanitary Pads to Women Passengers on Women's Day ...

Govt Cap of 30% on Trade Margin For 42 Anti-cancer Drugs in Effect Fro ...

AIMPLB Hails SC Decision on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Dispute

Fake Encounter or Not, Here’s Why the Maoist Threat in Kerala is Ver ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

27 Feb Mi-17 crash in Kashmir's Budgam: 22-year-old Kashmiri youth who ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

Indian Wells 2019: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran shocks Benoit Paire to ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Hosts lose ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.