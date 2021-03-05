English
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at Shivalik Group

An Enforcement Directorate team from Delhi searched more than a dozen places on March 4.

Tarun Sharma
March 05, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate

 
 
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches on Shivalik Group, a real estate developer, in Mumbai in connection with the Unitech developers case, sources in the agency that investigates economic offences said.

A team of the Enforcement Directorate from Delhi searched more than a dozen places on March 4, sources said.

Unitech's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra was arrested in August 2017 for allegedly siphoning off home buyers' money. He later granted bail and on December 30, the Delhi High Court extended Chandra's interim bail by 45 days on medical grounds.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has appointed a new board to work on a resolution plan, where Niranjan Hirandani is the chairman.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Tarun Sharma
TAGS: #shIVALIK Group #Unitech
first published: Mar 5, 2021 09:41 am

