    Energy veteran Anil Kumar Tyagi joins Gruner Renewable Energy's Advisory Board

    PTI
    August 22, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST
    Sustainable energy solutions provider Gruner Renewable Energy (GRE) on August 22 announced that it has roped in Anil Kumar Tyagi on its advisory board. In his previous roles, Tyagi held the position of executive director at Indian Oil Corporation, a company statement said, adding that his tenure as Director and CEO at IOT Utkal Energy Services showcased his ability to navigate the dynamic energy landscape.

    In his current role as a distinguished member of GRE's Advisory Board, Tyagi will play a crucial role in shaping the strategic direction and growth trajectory of the company, it said. Tyagi will provide expert guidance on streamlining workflows, improving efficiency, and enhancing project execution to ensure timely and cost-effective results, it added.

    first published: Aug 22, 2023 07:20 pm

