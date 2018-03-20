App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 20, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Energy Sistem forays into Indian audio market

It has plans to have a range of over 46 products in segments as -- music boxes (bluetooth), wired and bluetooth headphones and music Tower Systems and is aiming to corner Rs 250 crore sales by 2020.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Spanish tech firm Energy Sistem has forayed into the audio segment here by launching its range of products through its Indian partner Alchemie Commerce.

It has plans to have a range of over 46 products in segments as -- music boxes (bluetooth), wired and bluetooth headphones and music Tower Systems and is aiming to corner Rs 250 crore sales by 2020.

As per its strategy, Energy Sistem would tap all kinds of retail formats, including online, offline and b2b sales.

"We are aiming to sell around 6 lakh units within a year here," Alchemie Commerce Managing Director K Sunil told PTI.

The company has already selected 80 distributors and expects the number to go up by 200 by the end of this year.

"We would also launch three brand stores of Energy Sistem next year," he said, adding that the company was also in talks with multi-brand stores to place its range of products there.

The company would import its entire range of products here from its China, where it has a production unit, Sunil added.

Energy Sistem, a two decade old firm, has presence in over 40 countries from Europe, North Africa and Latin America.

tags #Business #Companies #Energy Sistem

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC