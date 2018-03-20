Energy Sistem forays into Indian audio market

Spanish tech firm Energy Sistem has forayed into the audio segment here by launching its range of products through its Indian partner Alchemie Commerce.

It has plans to have a range of over 46 products in segments as -- music boxes (bluetooth), wired and bluetooth headphones and music Tower Systems and is aiming to corner Rs 250 crore sales by 2020.

As per its strategy, Energy Sistem would tap all kinds of retail formats, including online, offline and b2b sales.

"We are aiming to sell around 6 lakh units within a year here," Alchemie Commerce Managing Director K Sunil told PTI.

The company has already selected 80 distributors and expects the number to go up by 200 by the end of this year.

"We would also launch three brand stores of Energy Sistem next year," he said, adding that the company was also in talks with multi-brand stores to place its range of products there.

The company would import its entire range of products here from its China, where it has a production unit, Sunil added.

Energy Sistem, a two decade old firm, has presence in over 40 countries from Europe, North Africa and Latin America.