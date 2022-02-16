English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Energy requirements of Indians expected to double in 20 years: PM Modi

    Delivering the inaugural address at the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 (WSDS-22), PM Modi said environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice.

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

    Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he urged developed countries to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer.

    Delivering the inaugural address at the 21st World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 (WSDS-22), Modi said environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice.

    "Environmental sustainability can only be achieved through climate justice. Energy requirements of the people of India are expected to double in the next 20 years."

    "Denying this energy would be denying life itself to millions. Successful climate action also needs adequate financing. For this, developed countries need to fulfil their commitments on finance and technology transfer,” the prime minister said.

    He said India believes in fulfilling commitments under the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

    Close

    Related stories

    "We firmly believe in fulfilling all our commitments made under the UNFCCC. We have also raised our ambitions during CoP-26 at Glasgow,” Modi said.

    Calling India a mega-diverse country which accounts for eight per cent of the world’s species, the PM said, "It is our duty to protect this ecology.”

    "With 2.4 per cent of the world’s land area, India accounts for nearly 8 per cent of the world’s species. It is our duty to protect this ecology. We are strengthening our protected area network,” he said.

    The WSDS 2022 is a three-day summit being organised by TERI with participation from over 100 countries. It will conclude on February 18.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Narendra Modi #World Sustainable Development Summit 2022
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 07:33 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.