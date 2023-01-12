 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Energy crisis driving inflation, slowing GDP growth, creating social turmoil: WEF study

PTI
Jan 12, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

The World Economic Forum (WEF) report, released days before its annual meeting in Davos, said the world is in the grip of an unprecedented global energy crisis but short-term fixes will lead to a bleak future.

Geneva-based WEF called for prioritising solutions that advance both security and sustainability while building resilience to potential shocks. (Image: Shutterstock)

The current energy crisis is driving inflation, slowing economic growth and creating social turmoil, a new report said on Thursday while calling for new solutions that advance a sustainable and inclusive energy transition.

To achieve energy security and sustainability, the only solution is to accelerate the low-carbon transition and a comprehensive re-appraisal of energy systems is needed, it added.

Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation and is known for holding an annual meeting of top leaders from across the globe every year in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, called for prioritising solutions that advance both security and sustainability while building resilience to potential shocks.

The report titled 'Securing the Energy Transition', has proposed 10 key actions to align immediate responses with long term goals and a framework to prioritise energy security for a just and sustainable energy transition.

These solutions include prioritising renewable energy investments, plugging methane leaks, maximising electrification, driving consumption efficiencies, and leveraging the excess profits made by energy companies in 2022.