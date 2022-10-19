Energy costs to come down In H2; open to inorganic growth: UltraTech Cement CFO

Another large cement player reported a multi-quarter-low operational performance for the three months to September 30, driven by higher energy costs, but it appears that the outlook on the cost front is easing, going by commentary from the industry leader.

In an earnings call, UltraTech Cement executive director and chief financial officer Atul Daga said, “Energy costs have peaked off in the September quarter, and the company now expects a reduction in consumption cost for the next two quarters.” Both petcoke and coal costs have been very volatile for the quarter, he added.

UltraTech Cement reported an at least 10-quarter low earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA per tonne performance for the quarter that ended September 30. As per data compiled by Moneycontrol, profits at its Indian operations were the lowest in at least 10 quarters, as was the case with rival Shree Cement.

UltraTech Cement’s India operations’ EBITDA/tonne for the quarter stood at Rs 812, down 38.6 percent year-on-year. EBITDA/tonne is a measure of profitability from the core operations per tonne of the unit sold by the company.

What do brokerages say?

Morgan Stanley in its first-cut report following the earnings suggested that the company’s reported EBITDA was higher than its estimates but 8 percent below consensus estimates, mainly led by better-than-expected revenues and partially offset by slightly higher operational expenses.

According to the brokerage, opex was a key negative surprise as opex/tonne rose 8 percent sequentially to Rs 5,207 due to higher plant maintenance costs.

Even higher operational costs continued to play a spoilsport for the company’s earnings.

Cost pressures continue to weigh

The key metrics behind the lower operational performance were a sharp rise in energy and raw material costs.

The energy cost per tonne, which forms 37 percent of the overall cost, rose 58 percent during the quarter from a year earlier, manly on the back of higher fuel prices. As per UltraTech Cement’s Q2 earnings presentation, blended fuel price stood at $200 a tonne against $120 per tonne in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It rose 10 percent sequentially.

The company also reported higher usage of petcoke in the overall fuel mix at 40 percent for the quarter under review compared to 19 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, leading to the decline in performance during the quarter.

The company also reported an increase in its raw material cost while other costs like that of logistics remained more or less similar. Raw material cost, which forms around 13 percent of overall costs, rose 18 percent on an annualised basis to Rs 610 a tonne for the quarter.

The company witnessed an increase in the cost of fly ash, raw material, slag and gypsum among other things. Sequentially, raw material costs rose 6 percent.

On merger & acquisition opportunities

Daga said that “the company is open to consolidating through the inorganic route and would examine opportunities that surface in any part of India”.

Listing out key criteria behind choosing an asset, he said, “The asset should be a profitable growth opportunity and should increase market presence. The company is open to paying a price for the asset which generates value for its shareholders.” Elaborating, Daga during the conference call said, “The cost of setting up a greenfield plant stands at $100-120 per tonne, which usually takes seven years to be fully commissioned. But going by the inorganic route, though the company might have to pay a premium, this will save on seven years of market share.”