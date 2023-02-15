 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Energy companies focus on talent acquisition, upskilling to build green hydrogen teams

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 15, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

The Indian government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

As India aims to take the lead in green hydrogen manufacturing and emerge as an export hub, energy companies -- both private and state-run-- are reinforcing their workforce to execute their plans in the nascent sector.

Energy companies are seeking talent in green hydrogen technology as the alternative fuel gains traction amid the country’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emission targets. As the technology evolves rapidly, countries are in race to produce green hydrogen at the most economical price.

Green hydrogen – a universal, light and highly reactive fuel – is generated through a process known as electrolysis. The method uses electrical current to separate the hydrogen from oxygen in water. If this electricity is obtained from renewable sources, it will not entail emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

In India, state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which was among the first to announce its entry into green hydrogen, said it had conventional knowledge related to green hydrogen, but needs workforce competency for emerging technologies.