Empty announcements need to stop, schedule compliance is key

With actual operations mapped against the approved schedule, IndiGo performed the best.

As they gear up for the summer schedule, airlines have started announcing new flights. It started with government-owned Alliance Air taking to Twitter to put out a list of flights it is introducing as airlines transit to the summer schedule on March 27, 2022. This was followed by SpiceJet announcing 60 flights, including its return to Puducherry.

Most SpiceJet flights are routes that existed earlier and were silently withdrawn as it shrank its winter schedule by as much as 30 percent in terms of weekly departures. SpiceJet is adding these flights on the back of approval for 4,192 departures per week in the summer schedule of 2022. This is a massive jump from the previous schedule.

Sure, they are not all new route launches and only a resumption of flights operated earlier, but they do offer a wider choice to passengers in terms of time and availability. Breaking a monopoly or a duopoly also leads to better fares -- a win for the passenger!

Over the years, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tried to introduce more transparency in flight schedules. Schedule details are being summarised when it puts out the approved schedule in the public domain. It allows a passenger to compare how airlines adhered to approved schedules and judge whether they were mere announcements they didn’t follow up with actual flights.

While the schedule approvals are announced on a weekly basis, the DGCA also publishes a monthly summary of flights operated by airlines. To better compare the two, this article looks at a per-day basis of the flight count and derives the number for a week. For a better comparison, it was prudent to consider December 2021 -- the month with the highest traffic since the post-pandemic restart of civil aviation and also the month when there were no capacity caps.

No surprise

With actual operations mapped against the approved schedule, it was no surprise that IndiGo performed the best. The airline has been known for better schedule integrity than its rivals and it has been one of the points highlighted consistently by its senior management in its post-earnings conference calls.

The airline had approval for 10,243 departures per week in the winter schedule 2021 and in December it operated an average of 10,137 flights a week, a variance of only 107 flights, which translated to a near-perfect schedule compliance of 99 percent.

The airline had done so with a load factor of 80.2 percent and carried 6.141 million passengers. This on top of the best On-Time Performance at four metro airports!

Lowest compliance

SpiceJet, which lost its clear number two position in the Indian skies for a few months in 2021, had the lowest compliance rate.

The airline had shrunk its schedule and had approvals for only 2,995 weekly departures, its average in December was 2,170, a shortfall of 825 flights. This translated to a compliance of only 72.4 percent for the airline.

This also reflected in the market share for the airline as it lost its number two position to Go FIRST, which carried 42,000 more passengers than SpiceJet with a market share of 10.7 percent compared to 10.3 percent for the latter.

Air India

December was the last full month under government ownership for Air India, which moved to Tata Sons Ltd’s control in January. The airline’s compliance rate was 85.9 percent vis a vis its approved schedule. The other two Tata carriers, AirAsia India and Vistara had a compliance rate of 86.7 percent and 88.7 percent, respectively. Alliance Air -- the only government-owned airline now, logged a compliance rate of 76.5 percent. Primarily driven by the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN, aimed at connecting underserved airports to key airports, Alliance Air also confronted challenges with some airfields facing weather issues in December.

Summer 2022 - the big one!

After seven consecutive quarters, airlines returned to profitability. A muted third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic came along, followed by a war raging between Russia and Ukraine and increasing oil prices. The summer season is likely to see an addition of one or two airlines (Akasa, Jet Airways). The slot allotment is a way to guard against the onslaught of new carriers. However, airports are well within their rights to take away slots for flights that are not operational and airlines can ill afford to do in Summer 2022 what they did in the past season.