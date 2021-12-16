MARKET NEWS

Employment, green infrastructure: Gen Z’s expectations from Budget 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2022 soon. Gen Z in the country wants the government to focus on the education sector, start-ups, green energy infrastructure, and healthcare facilities to expedite economic growth.

December 16, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
Tags: #Budget 2022 #Union Budget 2022 #video
