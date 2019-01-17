App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Employees in India may see double-digit salary growth this year: Report

According to global consulting firm Korn Ferry, as a result of rapid economic growth, India continues to enjoy the highest overall salary increases and real-wage growth in Asia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Employees in India are likely to see a double-digit salary growth in 2019, but inflation may play a dampener capping the hike at 5 percent, a report said on Thursday.

According to global consulting firm Korn Ferry, as a result of rapid economic growth, India continues to enjoy the highest overall salary increases and real-wage growth in Asia.

Salaries in India are expected to increase 10 percent in 2019 as compared to 9 percent last year and inflation-adjusted real-wage hikes are likely to rise to 5 percent from 4.7 percent in 2018.

"Consequent to rapid economic growth, India continues to enjoy the highest overall salary increases and real-wage growth in Asia," said Navnit Singh, Chairman & Regional Managing Director, Korn Ferry India.

related news

Singh further said companies should take a broader perspective to define their business strategy and cost drivers in view of increasing automation, use of new technology and the rising demand for skilled workers.

"Compensation programmes need to be regularly reviewed to make sure they align with the changing business and market conditions," he said.

The Korn Ferry 2019 Global Salary Forecast, which predicts real-wage salaries across the world, is based on Korn Ferry's pay database which contains data for more than 20 million job holders in 25,000 organisations across more than 110 countries.

In Asia, salaries are forecast to increase by 5.6 percent, up from 5.4 percent last year. Inflation-adjusted real-wage increases are expected to be 2.6 percent, the highest globally, but down from 2.8 percent last year.

Among other countries in Asia, China's real-wage forecast for 2019 stood at 3.2 percent, Japan (0.1 percent), Vietnam (4.8 percent ), Singapore (3 percent), Indonesia (3.7 percent).

According to the Korn Ferry forecast, employees in Eastern Europe are set to see an average salary increase of 6.6 percent in 2019. After taking inflation into account, real wages are forecast to rise 2.0 percent. In the UK, real wages are expected to increase by just 0.6 percent.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Employees #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.