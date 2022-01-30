MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Employee engagement in tech sector hit the most by Covid, says report

    The other four aspects impacted the most by the pandemic were revenue, client engagement, new clients & projects, and employee productivity, the report by PeopleAsset, an executive search & talent advisory firm, said.

    PTI
    January 30, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
    Technology | Representative image

    Technology | Representative image

    Employee engagement and retention has emerged as the worst-hit aspect of organisations in the technology sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report. The other four aspects impacted the most by the pandemic were revenue, client engagement, new clients & projects, and employee productivity, the report by PeopleAsset, an executive search & talent advisory firm, said.

    The report said that in a survey of senior leaders across functions and industries, 88.9 per cent of leaders agreed that COVID-19 has had a profound impact on their organizations, with the same number observing that employee engagement and retention were the hardest hit. When it comes to employee engagement, the organisations are facing the challenges of lack of sense of association with the organization, reduced interconnectedness, communication, team collaboration, and work-life balance, the report said.

    ALSO READ: The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

    A record number of people around the world, especially in the tech industry, have begun to quit their jobs, causing the unprecedented problem of employee turnover, it noted. This ongoing crisis has created a large supply-demand imbalance as companies fail to meet their talent needs. However, the dynamics of the employment market are changing. Companies are finding that location barriers are disappearing for knowledge-based work in the post-Covid world, it noted.

    The report noted that pandemic stress' has increased dramatically as employees work from home and are often isolated. For organizations, the COVID crisis has highlighted the need to focus on the mental health and well-being of employees. Around 69 per cent of the employees surveyed said they value working for organizations that have specific plans focused on improving the physical and mental well-being of employees, the report based on responses of senior leaders across functions and industries said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Covid-19 #employee engagement #technology sector
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 06:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.