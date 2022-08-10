English
    Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson pledge again to support Ukraine as long as necessary

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine, invaded by Russia in February, as long as necessary, the French presidential palace said on Tuesday.

    August 10, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Emmanuel Macron #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 07:37 am
