Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson pledge again to support Ukraine as long as necessary
French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine, invaded by Russia in February, as long as necessary, the French presidential palace said on Tuesday.
August 10, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
