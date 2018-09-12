App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emkay maintains 'Buy' rating on Apollo Tyres, cuts target price

Emkay cut the stock's target price to Rs 295 from Rs 310.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Brokerage firm Emkay has maintained its "buy" rating on Apollo Tyres Ltd citing a potential upside of 12 percent for the company.

But Emkay has cut the stock's target price to Rs 295 from Rs 310 earlier.

Apollo Tyres is increasing prices due to commodity inflation and a weakening rupee, Emkay said. It sees robust demand for tyres going ahead.

The company has cut its FY19/20 EPS estimates for the company to factor in lower margins.

At 12:20 hrs, Apollo Tyres was quoting at Rs 229.00, down 0.76 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 12:47 pm

