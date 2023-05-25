Emissions from online deliveries to touch 8 million tonnes/year by 2030: Report

According to the study findings, Amazon has insufficient commitments towards achieving zero emission deliveries by 2030.

Global research conducted by Clean Mobility Collective (CMC) and Stand.earth Research Group (SRG) has found that the Indian e-commerce market is expected to witness a tenfold increase from current levels of four billion parcels delivered per year to 40 billion parcels delivered a year by 2030.

Globally, the e-commerce market is anticipated to see parcel deliveries more than double from 315 billion in 2022 to 800 billion by 2030. These increased deliveries will contribute to a total emission of 160 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) in 2030, equivalent to 400 gas-fired power plants.

With a 100 percent increase in parcel deliveries over the next few years in India, resultant emissions are expected to touch eight million tonnes per year by the year 2030. Total annual emissions touching 8 million tonnes of CO2 is equivalent to emissions generated by nearly 1.62 million petrol cars driven for a year or the emissions from 20 gas-fired power plants in a year, the report suggested.

Commenting on the findings of the study, Siddharth Sreenivas, India Coordinator for the Clean Mobility Collective, said: “With e-commerce growing exponentially over the coming years, the industry needs to address its ballooning emission footprint. Decarbonising the sector is not only economically viable and saves India significantly massive expenditure on import but has co-benefits of reducing and avoiding emissions and air pollution as well.”

The study titled ‘Cost of Convenience: Revealing the hidden climate and health impacts of the Global e-commerce-driven parcel delivery industry through 2030’ has pointed out that Amazon, the global market leader in the e-commerce sector, has insufficient commitments towards achieving zero emission deliveries by 2030.

If such a business-as-usual scenario persists, from 2023 to 2030, the major international and domestic players in the Indian logistics market like Amazon, Flipkart and DHL will collectively contribute an additional 17 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, the study stated.

Throwing more light on the subject, SRG Investigative Researcher Dr Devyani Singh, said: “Unabated growth of last-mile delivery will have significant climate and health impacts if e-commerce companies fail to act at scale before 2030.”

Elaborating on Amazon’s net zero 2040 plans, she said: “Not only are Amazon’s plans too weak and a decade too late, but the company also discloses far less information on last-mile delivery than its e-commerce peers about its progress.”

Notably, India is one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets, growing at a rate of 2.2 to 5.5 times faster than the global average. Three major courier companies in India (Flipkart/eKart, Amazon logistics and DHL/Blue Dart) could contribute over 50 percent, equalling 17 to 24 billion parcels delivered cumulatively by 2030.

According to the study, Flipkart is the only company to currently commit to 100 percent EV transition of their fleets by 2030.