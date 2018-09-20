App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Emirates, Etihad deny report they may merge

A Reuters report said the UAE-based carrier denied that it was seeking to take over Etihad Airways to create the world's largest airline.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Emirates and Etihad, two state-owned airlines in the United Arab Emirates, denied on Thursday a Bloomberg report which quoted unnamed sources as saying Emirates was seeking to take over Etihad to create the world’s largest airline.

“There is no truth to this rumor,” an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters.

Etihad made a similar statement.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 08:15 pm

