Emerging women leadership in a male dominion business landscape

The 16th edition of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards presented by Standard Chartered Bank was a week-long celebration of leadership and resilience showed by businesses in going after aggressive growth and emerging with learnings in a once in a century phenomenon.

An incidental coincidence with International Women’s week saw an exclusive all women’s panel in conversation with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 on the challenges and opportunities for women in Corporate India. The panel comprised Anju Srivastava, Founder & CEO, Wingreens Farms, Meena Ganesh, MD & CEO, Portea Medical, Vinati Saraf, MD & CEO, Vinati Organics, Neha Motwani, Founder & CEO, Fitternity. Pertinent issues with regards to declining women’s participation in businesses, access to Finance, suitable roles across the board, and much more.

“Investors are looking at returns, if you have a solid business, you will find backers”, says Anju Srivastava. Adds that women cannot expect investors to be lax just because they are a woman.

Acknowledging the challenges of getting women on the shop floor, 2nd generation entrepreneur, Vinati drew attention to the dearth of women talent in the manufacturing and chemical businesses.

While Meena Ganesh advises women to be clear on their intent to pursue their passions, Neha quips that gender has nothing to do with the product you are building or the money you are raising.

Each of these women embodied the spirit of empowerment in their unique way and delved into their journeys of challenging the status quo and achieving success. You can watch the entire conversation on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pK32xij5jiY&t=49s