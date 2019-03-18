Emerging markets should do well, but India will underperform: Geoffrey Dennis

India will underperform this year compared to other emerging markets as valuations continue to be a concern for the country, said Geoffrey Dennis, an EM commentator.

"I think the EMs will do well, India will probably underperform ... we have always got concerns about the level of valuations," said Dennis.

However, he added, "We must remember that India is now by far the fastest growing economy within the EM index. That is one thing to be positive about. Even if we do get some modest slowdown but at the end of the day, this has always been an expensive market."

"I think the most obvious thing that is going on here is that India has lagged so far this year quite badly...I think it is a catch-up mode, investors are feeling more comfortable about the upcoming elections perhaps," he further mentioned.