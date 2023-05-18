Embracing cloud technology critical to $5 trillion economy ambitions: AWS CEO Adam Selipsky

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky

Amazon's AWS CEO Adam Selipsky says India is an 'incredibly energised, high growth market' as the company announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in India's cloud infrastructure by 2030.

This investment is to cater to the growing customer demand for cloud services in India and will contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore (US $23.3 billion) to the country's total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

Speaking to Economic Times, Selipsky said he is excited by the AWS investment. "A lot of that investment will be in our new Hyderabad infrastructure region that we launched last year, as well as growing the Mumbai infrastructure region we launched in 2016. India has remained an incredibly energised, high-growth market. We see digital innovation proceeding really rapidly in India. They are trying to build a trillion-dollar economy by 2025, and a $5 trillion economy over the next few years. And embracing cloud technology is critical for India to realise those ambitions."

When asked to elaborate on how this $12.7 billion will be prioritised, in addition to growing the Hyderabad and Mumbai region, he said: "We certainly anticipate putting other infrastructure in time in India, as we build out things like smaller facilities, local zones, which can be in other cities sort of attached to our large infrastructure regions. We will also continue to make renewable energy investments in India and those will be sizable."

Belt-tightening

Selipsky also touched upon the impact the last three eventful years have had on the global IT industry and how the cloud comes into play. "Well, there is no doubt that it's been a crazy last few years, with the pandemic starting in 2020...and then the war in Ukraine, a little over a year ago. A lot of companies have reacted to the uncertainty by saying 'hey, let's just be careful, let's be measured in our spending, let's make sure we are really efficient in everything we do'," he said.

Selipsky is convinced that the ability to grow and shrink infrastructure rapidly is one of the benefits of cloud. "So, we have a number of customers who have done what I call belt-tightening. This economic cycle isn't going to last forever, and when companies come out of it with growth, the ones who are investing now, the ones who are innovating will be the winners," he explained.

Large bets on AI

On how AWS will take on Microsoft and Google on the generative AI front, Selipsky confirms the company is investing on that front across AWS and other Amazon divisions.

"It is an incredibly expensive job to build large language models...Most of our customers will want to consume models others have built. Our goal is to democratise generative AI by providing choices in AI models like Amazon Bedrock, which is the managed service for accessing and running many different foundation models," noted Selipsky.

In an interview with CNBC TV18, Selinksy said: "We're making extremely large bets on AI, and Machine Learning in general. Amazon has been a leader in AI and Machine Learning for decades. In 2017 we launched Sagemaker, which is an AWS Machine Learning platform that has over 100,000 AWS customers and is the leading ML platform in the world.

"We've been investing in AI for years, there are foundation models in operation today inside of Amazon, powering Alexa and powering search on the retail side. Amazon intends to double down, even triple down, on investments in generative AI."