Embassy partners Hilton for management of two hotels in Bengaluru

Realty firm Embassy group today announced a tie up with global hospitality major Hilton to manage its two hotels in Bengaluru.

The 500-room dual-branded hotel that features a Hilton Hotels & Resorts and a Hilton Garden Inn hotel will be located within the 100-acre Embassy TechVillage Business Park in South Bengaluru, according to a statement.

Hilton has further expanded its portfolio in India by signing of management agreements with Embassy Group to develop two hotels in Bengaluru.

This is Embassy group's third project with Hilton group.

"Construction of this new hospitality project, which is among the largest in India, expected to begin this year and the hotels will be operational by end 2021/early 2022," it added.

The realty firm already has an operational hotel 'Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links' and had signed the first dual-branded 620-keys twin hotels at Embassy Manyata Business Park.

The announcement reinforces Embassy Group's strategic roll-out of hospitality ventures and strengthening its long-standing partnership with Hilton Hotels.

Embassy group's CMD Jitu Virwani said: "Using Embassy's proven expertise in project development, we are focused on delivering landmark hotels that will provide an elevated service for our corporate occupiers within their work environment."

"We are committed to expanding our presence in India and bringing in our world class brands from our portfolio,” said Guy Phillips, Senior vice president, Development, Asia and Australasia, Hilton.

Embassy is one of the leading property developers in India. It has developed over 45 million sq ft of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India as well as Malaysia and Serbia.

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories.

The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton.