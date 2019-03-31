Embassy Office Parks REIT to debut on April 1

Embassy Office Parks, the country's first real estate investment trust (REIT), launched by Blackstone and Embassy Group, will make a debut on April 1, 2019.

The issue, which opened for subscription during March 18-20, was subscribed 2.57 times at the end of the three-day bidding process, helping the firm raise Rs 4,750 crore.

Embassy Office Parks, the joint venture of Blackstone and realty firm Embassy Group, raised Rs 2,619 crore from anchor and strategic investors ahead of its initial issue.

According to the exchange data, the issue received bids for 18,34,76,000 units against the total issue size of 7,12,56,400 units. The issue was in the price band of Rs 299-300 per unit.

REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make investments in this platform and earn income.

On the success of the nation's first REIT, property consultant JLL India Chief Executive Officer and Country Head Ramesh Nair said, "The reason for the success of the Embassy Blackstone REIT is because a REIT offers predictability, low volatility and liquidity to the investor."

The REIT also offers the unique twin benefits of fixed income through dividend coupled with equity type of returns through rental growth, he added.

In September last year, Embassy Office Parks had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator SEBI to launch REIT, touted as Asia's largest in terms of portfolio size of 33 million sq ft. The area comprises seven business parks and four city-centric buildings spread across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

(With inputs from PTI)