 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Embassy group, Columbia Pacific Communities to invest Rs 165 crore to develop homes for elderly

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Columbia Pacific Communities is a part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group.

Realty firm Embassy group has partnered with Columbia Pacific Communities to develop a housing project for senior citizens in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 165 crore.

Columbia Pacific Communities is a part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group.

When contacted, Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, said the project is a 50:50 joint venture between Columbia Pacific Group and Embassy Group.

"The total investments on this project will be Rs 165 crore including the land cost," he told PTI.