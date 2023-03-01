Embassy group, Columbia Pacific Communities to invest Rs 165 crore to develop homes for elderly

Realty firm Embassy group has partnered with Columbia Pacific Communities to develop a housing project for senior citizens in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 165 crore.

Columbia Pacific Communities is a part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group.

When contacted, Mohit Nirula, CEO, Columbia Pacific Communities, said the project is a 50:50 joint venture between Columbia Pacific Group and Embassy Group.

"The total investments on this project will be Rs 165 crore including the land cost," he told PTI.

Nirula said the investments will be funded through equity and debt.

The two partners will develop 239 apartments in the new project 'Serene Amara by Columbia Pacific'.

The project, spread over 2.44 acre, will be part of 288-acre township Embassy Springs. It will be managed by Columbia Pacific Communities and built by the Embassy Group.

This project will be the 11th senior living project by Columbia Pacific Communities.

The units are priced between Rs 60 lakhs and Rs 1.48 crore, exclusive of statutory charges.

"With Embassy Group, we are confident that this community will not only provide a healthy and comfortable space for senior residents but will also help them lead a blissful life," Nirula said.

Aditya Virwani, COO of Embassy Group, said the company has tied up with Columbia Pacific Communities for its first project in the senior living sector, a new asset class for Embassy Group.

"Combining our expertise, strength, and abilities to meet the requirements of this growing but vital segment, the project will appeal to seniors with an appreciation for a healthier lifestyle and thriving community in the privacy of their own home," Virwani said.

Embassy Group is one of India's largest real estate conglomerates with a broad portfolio of over 62 million square feet of prime commercial, residential, retail, hospitality, services, and educational spaces across Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Noida and Trivandrum in Indian Markets, and Serbia and Malaysia in the international markets.

Columbia Pacific Communities is one of the leading senior living community operators in India with over 1,750 residential units under management in 5 cities and 10 locations across south India.