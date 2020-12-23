MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE Now :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Emami units get GMP certification

The two units have also obtained Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP), the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 23, 2020 / 12:23 PM IST
Emami | Promoter entity Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd released pledge on 7 lakh equity shares.

Emami | Promoter entity Suntrack Commerce Pvt Ltd released pledge on 7 lakh equity shares.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two plants of home-grown FMCG company Emami Limited have got WHO-GMP certification for its units at Vapi and Masat at Gujarat which manufactures ayurveda healthcare products under the 'Zandu' brand for a period of three years.

The two units have also obtained Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products (CoPP), the company said in a statement.

The company said issuance of World Health Organisation - Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO-GMP) to the Emami units and CoPP for more than 40 such products under our Zandu brand umbrella, is a recognition and global testimony of the superior quality, safety and efficacy of the brand.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 23, 2020 12:24 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.