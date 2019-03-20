Emami to enter e-commerce, launch online exclusive products: Report

Indian conglomerate Emami is taking its entire portfolio online and plans to launch some exclusive products to tap the e-commerce market. The company hired a new chief for sales and it plans to restructure its sales function for the online market, according to a media report.

Rishi Agarwal has been appointed to head the e-commerce team of the company, who was previously with Snapdeal, Arvind and IBM.

As sales chief Madan Pandey quit Emami late last year, George Angelo was roped in as the chief operating officer for sales and supply chain. He was previously the chief executive officer of Anchor Health and Beauty Care. He has also worked with giants like Hindustan Unilever and Dabur.

"This hiring was done to build a sales and distribution team keeping in mind the future, considering e-commerce and modern retail will play a much bigger role," Harsha V Agarwal, Director of Emami, said.

The Kolkata-headquartered company wants to boost sales in both online and modern retail channels. Agarwal said the company wants to launch all its products online but there will be separate lines for certain products like 'Fair and Handsome' and Kesh King. This will be rolled out in the next financial year.

Agarwal said there is a big opportunity in healthcare products and the company is evaluating online launch of Creme 21 brand in the premium skincare segment.

In February, the promoters of Emami sold 10 percent stake in the company to raise Rs 1,600 crore in a block deal from a group of investors including SBI Mutual Fund, Amundi, IDFC and L&T Mutual Fund to cut debt.