App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami to enter e-commerce, launch online exclusive products: Report

Rishi Agarwal has been appointed to head the e-commerce team of the company, who was previously with Snapdeal, Arvind and IBM

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian conglomerate Emami is taking its entire portfolio online and plans to launch some exclusive products to tap the e-commerce market. The company hired a new chief for sales and it plans to restructure its sales function for the online market, according to a media report.

Rishi Agarwal has been appointed to head the e-commerce team of the company, who was previously with Snapdeal, Arvind and IBM.

As sales chief Madan Pandey quit Emami late last year, George Angelo was roped in as the chief operating officer for sales and supply chain. He was previously the chief executive officer of Anchor Health and Beauty Care. He has also worked with giants like Hindustan Unilever and Dabur.

"This hiring was done to build a sales and distribution team keeping in mind the future, considering e-commerce and modern retail will play a much bigger role," Harsha V Agarwal, Director of Emami, said.

related news

The Kolkata-headquartered company wants to boost sales in both online and modern retail channels. Agarwal said the company wants to launch all its products online but there will be separate lines for certain products like 'Fair and Handsome' and Kesh King. This will be rolled out in the next financial year.

Agarwal said there is a big opportunity in healthcare products and the company is evaluating online launch of Creme 21 brand in the premium skincare segment.

In February, the promoters of Emami sold 10 percent stake in the company to raise Rs 1,600 crore in a block deal from a group of investors including SBI Mutual Fund, Amundi, IDFC and L&T Mutual Fund to cut debt.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 10:04 am

tags #Business #Companies #E-commerce #Emami

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

In Big Jolt to Telangana Congress, DK Aruna Switches Over to BJP

Jagan Mohan Reddy's Master Gamble For Andhra Pradesh Rests on Backward ...

Sensex Rises Over 80 Points, Nifty Above 11,500 Mark

PUBG Mobile: Mumbai Twins To Burn PUBG Effigy On Holika Dahan, Demandi ...

Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro ...

IPL 2019: WATCH | Royals are Going to be Pretty Strong - Warne

All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of Gen ...

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's ...

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid negative global cu ...

Motilal Oswal initiates Torrent Power with 'buy', says best play in pr ...

Top buy-sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba and Mitessh Thak ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.04 a dollar, FOMC in focus

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Spring 2019 officially kicks off and Google is celebrating that with a ...

Delhi Crime: Director Richie Mehta on his vision to create a project t ...

Economists vs accountants debate: Vitriolic attack is not need of hour ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.