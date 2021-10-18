Emami Q2 PAT seen up 35.9% YoY to Rs 160.9 cr: KRChoksey

Emami | The shareholding of the company has been increased from 34.70 percent to 57.36 percent in Brillare Science after the conversion of compulsorily convertible preference shares into equity shares.

KRChoksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Emami to report net profit at Rs 160.9 crore up 35.9% year-on-year (up 106.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 804.6 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 42.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 241.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

