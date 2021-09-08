MARKET NEWS

English
Emami played contrarian to market sentiments, says MD Sushil Goenka

Sushil Goenka said Emami will continue to adopt this contrarian stance, new products will be launched and brand extensions will be made, while other categories will also be explored.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
Emami

Homegrown FMCG company Emami Limited took a contrarian view in a weak consumer market caused by the pandemic, it's MD Sushil Goenka said.

Goenka said in the company's annual report that most companies would have deferred launches of new products in such a weak market. But Emami went ahead with 40 new launches in the domestic market last fiscal, he added.

"This contrarian streak had helped Emami to capture consumer attention and expanded its product portfolio", he stated.

Goenka said Emami will continue to adopt this contrarian stance, new products will be launched and brand extensions will be made, while other categories will also be explored.

Regarding e-commerce sales, he said that there is a bigger willingness to buy online or through modern trade formats nowadays.

He also said there is a greater focus on personal and home hygiene segments following the pandemic.

As far as international business is concerned, Goenka said the company widened its footprint in the ASEAN region which resulted in overseas revenues to grow by 12 per cent in 2020-21 over the previous fiscal.
