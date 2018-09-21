App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Emami Paper to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Gujarat

The foundation stone for the project was laid Friday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emami Paper Mills, part of the city-based Emami group, said Friday it would invest Rs 2,000 crore for a greenfield multi-layer packaging board plant at Bharuch in Gujarat with an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The foundation stone for the project was laid Friday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Spread over an area of 103 acres, the plant would have a total capacity of 2.25 lakh tonne per annum (TPA) along with an 18 MW captive power plant which would entail an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase, the company said in a statement.

In the second phase, the company will double its capacity with an equal and additional investment of Rs 1,000 crore towards installation of a new machine, it said.

"Emami Paper is the largest producer of newsprint and one of the leading producers of multi-layer packaging board in India with a total production capacity of 3.35 lakh TPA," Aditya V Agarwal, director, Emami group was quoted as saying in the statement.

In 2017-18, Emami Paper clocked a turnover of Rs 1,366 crore and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBIDTA) of Rs 104 crore.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #Business #Emami Paper Mills #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.