Emami net profit of Q4FY19 down 6% to Rs 56 crore

FMCG major Emami Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.09 crore for the fourth quarter which ended on March 2019, down 6 per cent over the corresponding period PAT of Rs 59.73 crore of FY18.

Revenue from operation during the quarter was Rs 639.64 crore up from Rs 616.97 crore in same quarter of FY18. During the quarter, the domestic business was impacted due to a prolonged winter affecting the sales of summer products like cool oils, talcs and deodorants, the company said in a statement.

Domestic business grew by three per cent during the quarter due to muted growth of summer brands.

"An extended winter pushing back the onset of summer has adversely impacted the performance of our summer portfolio which contributes over 40 per cent to the 4th quarter topline," Emami director Mohan Goenka said.

"The agrarian crisis too moderated the rural growth. While modern trade registered an encouraging growth of 33 per cent, channel liquidity in the domestic market has been another speed breaker this quarter," he said.