Emami aims at 15% revenue growth in haircare segment in FY20

FMCG major Emami Ltd on August 16 said it is aiming at a 15-percent revenue growth in the haircare segment in the 2019-20 fiscal.

The company's haircare portfolio -- Kesh King, Navratna and 7 Oils in One -- is worth Rs 1,220 crore and accounts for 25-30 percent of its topline.

"As per industry estimates, light hair oil is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 25 percent in the last five years. As a brand, we have taken a keen interest in the segment," Emami Director Priti A Sureka told reporters here.

"In 2019-20, we hope to garner a revenue of around Rs 100 crore from '7 Oils in One', and in the next three years, the target is to reach Rs 200 crore," she said.

At present, the product clocks a revenue of Rs 80 crore.

Emami on August 16 also announced actor Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for '7 Oils in One'.