App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Emami aims at 15% revenue growth in haircare segment in FY20

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have endorsed Emami products over the years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

FMCG major Emami Ltd on August 16 said it is aiming at a 15-percent revenue growth in the haircare segment in the 2019-20 fiscal.

The company's haircare portfolio -- Kesh King, Navratna and 7 Oils in One -- is worth Rs 1,220 crore and accounts for 25-30 percent of its topline.

"As per industry estimates, light hair oil is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 25 percent in the last five years. As a brand, we have taken a keen interest in the segment," Emami Director Priti A Sureka told reporters here.

Close

"In 2019-20, we hope to garner a revenue of around Rs 100 crore from '7 Oils in One', and in the next three years, the target is to reach Rs 200 crore," she said.

related news

At present, the product clocks a revenue of Rs 80 crore.

Emami on August 16 also announced actor Katrina Kaif as the brand ambassador for '7 Oils in One'.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have endorsed Emami products over the years.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 17, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.