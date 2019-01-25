App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Emami acquires German personal care brand Creme 21 for undisclosed amount

Creme 21, which has major business in Middle East and other focus markets, has been acquired at less than 1.5 times of its sales, said Emami in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Homegrown FMCG major Emami on Friday announced acquisition of German personal care brand Creme 21, for an undisclosed amount.

Creme 21, which has major business in Middle East and other focus markets, has been acquired at less than 1.5 times of its sales, said Emami in a statement.

"This international acquisition is in line with the company's strategy for growth through the inorganic route," said the Kolkata-headquartered firm.

The acquisition is being funded from internal accruals, it added.

Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said: "We plan to leverage our existing network of distribution and infrastructure to grow the brand. Creme 21 is an iconic German brand that has a high brand recall. The brand has good potential for growth and we expect it to add value to our growth trajectory."

The German brand was acquired by Ms Antje J Willems Stickel in 2003.

Creme 21 offers skin care and body care products, which include creams and lotions, shower gels, sun care range, and men's range.

"With current sale at over 8 million euro and a gross margin of over 50 per cent, Emami expects to take this brand on an aggressive growth trajectory," said Emami.

Over 80 per cent of Creme 21's business is contributed by MENA region (Middle East and North Africa) and the rest comes from Germany and other focused countries, it added.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Emami

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.