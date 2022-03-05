Emami acquires 19% stake in D2C nutrition firm Tru Native F&B

Representative image

Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami Ltd on Saturday said it has acquired 19 per cent equity stake in direct-to-consumer (D2C) nutrition firm Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd.

Tru Native F&B markets nutrition products under the brand TruNativ, targetted at health and fitness enthusiasts.

Emami did not reveal financial details of the deal.

Commenting on the acquisition, Emami Ltd Director Harsha V Agarwal said, "With health and wellness being the buzzword for consumers today, we see tremendous potential in the nutrition segment. 'TruNativ' product offerings are very unique as they are based on real consumer habits and issues."

He further said, "We are excited to enter this segment which is in line with our investment strategy and look forward to add meaningful value to the brand."

Tru Native Founder Pranav Malhotra said as the consumers adopt a preventive approach in the aftermath of the pandemic, there has been a significant uptick in demand of protein, fibre, vitamins along with healthy food substitutes.

"TruNativ is poised to take benefit of this evolving opportunity through its innovative products delivered in convenient forms. It is exciting to have Emami come on board as a partner, who not only has very deep industry experience, but also believes in our vision to make TruNativ a household brand," he added.