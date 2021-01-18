Emaar India issues public notice of NCLT, cautions public against dealing in Okhla land

Emaar Properties PJSC, Dubai, and MGF Developments have said that their joint venture Emaar India is going through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings.

In a public notice of the tribunal proceedings, Emaar India (incorporated on February 18, 2005) said its day-to-day management was with MGF Group led by Shravan Gupta, and control was passed to Emaar Properties on May 23, 2016.

It alleged that an investigation done after the change of hand found that “multiple unauthorized party related transactions were undertaken by MGF group comprising MGF, Shravan Gupta, Shilpa Gupta, and their associated/related entities or persons,” during the period of MGF’s control.

“Accordingly, a petition under Section 241-242 of the Companies Act, 2013, titled as Emaar Holdings, Emaar MGF Land and Others has been filed at the NCLT Principal Bench in New Delhi,” it stated.

One of the key allegations described in the NCLT proceedings is the fraudulent siphoning of a land parcel of approximately 4.88 acres in Okhla, Delhi from Emaar MGF to MGF Group.

The company warned that since the NCLT Proceedings are at an advanced stage, it may have a bearing on the Okhla land and “therefore public is cautioned to not deal with MGF Group SSP Buildcon, Shravan Gupta, Shilpa Gupta or any of their associates/related entities or persons with respect to the Okhla land.”

“In case anyone decides to proceed despite this notice, under Indian law, the risk would be entire to your account,” it added.

The notice is jointly issued by Emaar Properties PJSC, Emaar Holding II, and Emaar India.