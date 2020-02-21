ELSS Under Budget 2020: Is ELSS Still Relevant In The New Income Tax Regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced two options for income tax in Budget 2020. You can opt for a new scheme that offers lower rates of tax, but with no deductions, or rely on the old scheme that allows deductions, but on which you have to pay higher tax rates.

This has left many taxpayers perplexed. Should you opt for the old scheme and avail of deductions, or go for the new scheme and get lower tax rates?

In this scenario, how relevant are Section 80 deductions like equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS)? What would be your tax liability if you chose the old system and invested in ELSS?

Well, the choice of old or new scheme will depend on the tax slab you’re in. If you’re in a lower tax slab, between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh, it’ll probably make more sense for you to go for the old scheme and invest in ELSS, since your income tax liability will be lower (see table). If your income is over Rs 8 lakh a year, the new scheme would work to your benefit, since your tax liability will be lower in that case.

Taxable income Income tax under old scheme after investing Rs 1.5 lakh in ELSS Income tax under new scheme with no deductions 15 lakh 226,200 195,000 10 lakh 85,800 78,000 8 lakh 44,200 46,800 7 lakh 23,400 33,800 6 lakh Nil 23,400

So as should be evident, it’s not yet time to say goodbye to ELSS anytime soon.

Why ELSS

Is ELSS the best choice among all Section 80C investments? After all, you have Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), Five-Year Bank Deposits and others to choose from.

The choice will depend on your risk appetite and return expectations. ELSS funds invest in equity, which offer significantly higher returns. The risks too are higher since you can’t predict the way in which stock prices will move in the future. However, if past performance is any indicator, you will get pretty good returns by investing in ELSS – these funds have averaged over 12 per cent returns in the past 10 years.

If you want to play it safe, there’s always PPF, which is government-backed and hence devoid of risk. Interest rates are a pretty decent 7.9 per cent at the moment, and what’s better, interest earned is also exempt from tax. The downside is that PPF has a long lock-in period of 15 years, compared to three years for ELSS.

Of course, you have to pay long-term capital gains tax if you redeem ELSS funds after three years. But this is only if the gains exceed Rs. 1 lakh in a financial year, in which case you have to pay 10 per cent tax on anything above this amount. The tax burden is relatively light, and worth bearing considering the possible returns.

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) give you the option of spreading ELSS investments over the year. So you can invest small amounts each month, enjoying the benefit of rupee cost averaging, and making optimum use of your funds.