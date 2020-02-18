App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ELSS Through SIP – Know The Advantage of Investing in ELSS Though SIP

ELSS is one of the most useful tax-saving instrument & combining it with SIP would do wonders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The best way to invest in an ELSS tax-saving fund is through a Systematic Investment Plan, which will maximize your returns and reduce risk.

One of the best tax saving options available to you under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act is the Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), if you are prepared to bear market risk. Equity has been among the best performing asset class for a long time now, an ELSS equity mutual fund gives you a double advantage, of good returns and a deduction from taxable income up to Rs. 1.5 lakh.

There are two ways in which you can invest in an ELSS – put in the entire sum in one go or invest small sums through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP). The SIP route has many advantages, so it might be worth your while to examine this closely.

Close
Why investing in ELSS through SIP is a better choice:

  • Optimum use of funds: You can make the best use of any funds that you have by going in for an SIP. Why so? Because you can invest small sums, you can invest the savings you’re able to put away each month straightway in an ELSS equity fund, instead of letting it idle in a savings account. That sum you invest will give you returns as high as 10-15 per cent instead of the 3-4 per cent you’re able to get from a savings account. 

  • Rupee cost averaging: What does this mean? Let’s say you take a decision to make a lump sum investment of Rs. 1.5 lakh in ELSS when the Nifty is at 12,000, and an event happens that leads to a drop in the Nifty to 10,800, a fall of 10 per cent. So your investment will straightway drop by around 10 percent! You can avoid this kind of risk by taking the SIP route. Since you are investing a fixed sum each month, you will get more ELSS units when share prices are down, and less units when stock prices go up. So you can even out the highs and lows of the market and reduce risk.

  • Convenient: SIP is a pretty convenient way of investing. Once you’ve chosen the scheme and given the bank mandate to debit the sum you want to invest in the SIP each month, you don’t have to bother about remembering to pay or write cheques. The amounts will be auto-debited each month.

  • You can invest small sums: The best part of SIPs is that you can invest really small sums each month. You can get the benefit of investing in a mutual fund with just Rs. 500 a month. So you can adjust the amount according to how much you are able to save. 

  • Discipline in investing: SIPs brings some discipline in your investing since you have to invest a fixed sum each month. It forces you to curtain your spending so that you are able to have enough balance in your account to pay for SIPs!


As you may be aware, you need to stay invested in an ELSS fund for at least three years in order to get the tax benefit under Section 80C. As far as SIPs are concerned, each SIP instalment will have to be held for that period.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 04:12 pm

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.