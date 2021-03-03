English
Elon Musk's tweet about new drug 'Regretamine' leaves Twitterati confused and amused

Only a few hours after the tweet was posted, social media erupted with memes speculating whether the billionaire was joking.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
Elon Musk.

Elon Musk.


Space X and Tesla chief Elon Musk left his followers puzzled when he posted about a "new drug coming out" on the microblogging site, Twitter. The viral tweet is about a new drug called 'Regretamine' adding that popping one would be good to get rid of regret.

Only a few hours after he tweeted, social media erupted with memes speculating whether the billionaire was joking. The tweet raked about 2.5 lakh retweets along with over 28 lakh likes.

Some of the memes referred to Musk's fortune making tweets that drove the value of stocks and more recently Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that he referenced in several of his tweets. US market regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly probing the matter.

Twitter users also posted memes on 'Regretamine’ stocks rising, had it existed.

Musk, Neuralink co-founder, a company that develops ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers, recently claimed that his company has wired a monkey to play videogames with his mind.
TAGS: #Dogecoin #ElonMusk #SpaceX #Twitter
first published: Mar 3, 2021 11:43 am

