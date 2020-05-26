App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 10:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $346 million ahead of debut astronaut mission

The private rocket company's launch of its first crewed mission on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida will put an end to the US space agency's nine-year hiatus in human spaceflight.


Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Tuesday that it raised $346.2 million in a new round of funding, a day before it launches two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

The private rocket company's launch of its first crewed mission on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida will put an end to the US space agency's nine-year hiatus in human spaceflight.

The launch, which will be attended by President Donald Trump, is crucial for Musk, SpaceX and NASA.

A successful flight will mark a milestone in the quest to produce reusable spacecraft that can make space travel more affordable. Musk is the founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc.

Including the latest round, the company has raised more than $567 million and is valued at about $36 billion, according to a CNBC report.

 

First Published on May 26, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #SpaceX #World News

