172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|elon-musks-spacex-raises-1-9-billion-in-funding-5725311.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $1.9 billion in funding

This would be the largest single fundraising round to date by SpaceX, according to PitchBook data.

Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised $1.9 billion in new funding, according to a regulatory filing on August 18.

Bloomberg, which reported about the fund round last week, said the private rocket company will have an equity value of $46 billion after the transaction, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would be the largest single fundraising round to date by SpaceX, according to PitchBook data.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Elon Musk #SpaceX #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.