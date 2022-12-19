 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk’s poll says he should step down as Twitter chief

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

Musk, while launching the poll on Twitter, had stated that he would "abide by its results".

Twitter chief Elon Musk's poll on whether he should step down as the chief of the social media company has ended, with 57 percent of the 17 million respondents voting "yes".

Musk, while launching the poll on Twitter, had stated that "I will abide by the results".

The billionaire had told a Delaware court last month that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

The poll comes after Twitter's Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before that poll, Musk apologized and tweeted "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes."

A few hours later, an official Twitter account started a separate poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms on Twitter.