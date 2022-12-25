 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk warns against margin debt on risk of market ‘mass panic’

Bloomberg
Dec 25, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

“I would really advise people not to have margin debt in a volatile stock market and you know, from a cash standpoint, keep powder dry,” Musk said in the All-In podcast released Friday.

Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.

“I would really advise people not to have margin debt in a volatile stock market and you know, from a cash standpoint, keep powder dry,” Musk said in the All-In podcast released Friday.

“You can get some pretty extreme things happening in a down market.”

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer put up billions of his own money when he purchased Twitter Inc. for $44 billion earlier this year and saddled the company with $13 billion of debt. Bloomberg News has reported that Musk’s bankers are considering replacing some of the high-interest debt he layered on Twitter with new margin loans backed by Tesla stock that he’d be personally responsible for re-paying.

He’s also disposed of nearly $40 billion of Tesla’s shares, a move that contributed to driving the stock to a two-year low. Following the latest sales, Musk again said this week he will stop selling shares, adding that the pause could last for two years or so.